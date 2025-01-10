Confronting pro-Hamas activists over death threat allegations

Montreal is experiencing a troubling surge in pro-Hamas activism, with protests escalating into overt provocations and threats. What began as demonstrations has morphed into public displays of antisemitism, glorification of terrorism, and confrontational behaviour. From prayers held in Notre Dame Basilica to disruptive gatherings in public spaces like Costco, these actions are perceived by many as intentional provocations.

HAPPENING NOW: The pro-Hamas group Montreal4Palestine performs an Islamic prayer in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Montreal. What a disgrace... pic.twitter.com/P4StA5nLEI — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) December 8, 2024

The protesters, emboldened by the lack of consequences, now openly display Hamas buttons and signs supporting the group—a designated terrorist organization in Canada responsible for the October 7 attacks against Israel. The demonstrations have escalated to violence against journalists, including myself and my colleague Guillaume Roy, and some protesters have reportedly made death threats.

WATCH: Ziad Mowafy, a notorious anti-Israel agitator we’ve repeatedly encountered, was caught on camera issuing death threats in Arabic against @YosephHaddad during a Jewish student-organized conference at Concordia University on December 3 2024. He was also involved in the… pic.twitter.com/bs3uh40AfI — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) January 3, 2025

A key figure in these protests is Ziad Mowafy, a name he uses on social media. Over the weekend, he was spotted masked and volunteering as protest security. Mowafy has been linked to multiple incidents, including doxxing journalists and facilitating violent attacks. In one video, he is seen threatening Yoseph Haddad, an Arab-Israeli journalist, during a speech at Concordia University.

According to a translated post by @l3v1at4an, Ziad Mowafy allegedly said this during a Jewish student-organized conference at Concordia University on December 3, 2024:

''At @Concordia : "I will eliminate your mother from existence."A Hamas loyalist tells @YosephHaddad that he… pic.twitter.com/g96AmdX01o — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) January 3, 2025

Another concerning figure is Sara Al-Khatib, a 24-year-old former member of SPHR Concordia, a group infamous for distributing a youth program pamphlet featuring an AK-47. Al-Khatib now serves as a spokesperson for “Montreal4Palestine,” an anti-Israel group invited to speak during Muslim Awareness Week—an event funded by the Canadian government and supported by political entities, including the Liberal Party of Canada and Québec Solidaire at the provincial level.

Despite these clear provocations and threats, local leadership, including Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, has remained largely silent. This raises critical questions: Why are taxpayer dollars supporting events tied to individuals with antisemitic and pro-Hamas views? And why has there been no legal accountability for activists like Ziad Mowafy?