Conservatism vs. Liberalism: Ezra Levant set to take on Destiny

Big news, Rebel fans. I'm going to have a debate against Destiny. You know Destiny, right?

No, this has nothing to do with 90s girl group Destiny's Child — the liberal YouTuber named Destiny, also known as Steven Bonnell.

He and I are going to have a live debate, and you're invited! It's on Saturday, September 19, and it's being held in Vancouver.

Click here to get your tickets!

I think Destiny is going to have a lot of supporters at the event, so I need your help to make sure the room is equally balanced with Rebel News fans!

If you're in the Metro Vancouver area, please come and join us — I think it's going to be huge. Destiny is a very good debater, having clashed with the likes of Jordan Peterson.

So, come on out and cheer for me. I need all the support I can get!