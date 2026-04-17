Conservatism vs. Liberalism: Ezra Levant set to take on Destiny
Come watch Ezra Levant and Steven Bonnell, better known as Destiny, face off in a live debate on conservatism vs. liberalism in Vancouver this September!
Big news, Rebel fans. I'm going to have a debate against Destiny. You know Destiny, right?
No, this has nothing to do with 90s girl group Destiny's Child — the liberal YouTuber named Destiny, also known as Steven Bonnell.
He and I are going to have a live debate, and you're invited! It's on Saturday, September 19, and it's being held in Vancouver.
Click here to get your tickets!
I think Destiny is going to have a lot of supporters at the event, so I need your help to make sure the room is equally balanced with Rebel News fans!
If you're in the Metro Vancouver area, please come and join us — I think it's going to be huge. Destiny is a very good debater, having clashed with the likes of Jordan Peterson.
So, come on out and cheer for me. I need all the support I can get!
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.