Conservative leadership candidate Marc Dalton ready to tackle COVID-19 politicization

In today’s report, I sit down to interview Member of Parliament (MP) Marc Dalton, one of nine candidates to announce they are running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Formally a teacher and a twice-elected Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, Dalton is now serving his second term as MP for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding.

Dalton, who is Métis and French Canadian, says it’s important that we see Canada as united, and raises concerns about the Liberals current approach, which he says is “not unity, it’s uniformity, and uniformity means conformity.”

Dalton, who was one of the first and only parliamentarians to raise questions about the politically correct COVID-19 narrative back in Spring 2020, and the province of B.C.'s continued efforts to mandate vaccines in order for health-care workers to practice in 2022, is now one of the first MPs to publicly bring forth the neglected concerns of his constituents surrounding the possible politicization of the virus.

In a candidacy announcement on Twitter, Dalton stated that one of his first actions will be “to call for an inquiry into the COVID pandemic” and also included a promise of doing an “inquiry into how much the government knew about vaccine injuries and deaths, and yet still wouldn’t give people a choice” should he become the CPC’s new leader.

Today I am announcing my candidacy for Leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. https://t.co/LTchWjg4IT #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NKqoKvq5U3 — Marc Dalton (@MarcDalton) March 20, 2022

Dalton, who is doubly-vaccinated for COVID, says he has heard the stories from many Canadians who have suffered due to injuries after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Included in those stories are Maple Ridge resident Franci DuPerron, whose mother passed away within 15 minutes of taking the Moderna injection, and Dalton’s own daughter, whose doctor has advised her that the chronic headaches she’s been experiencing since being inoculated for COVID are likely vaccine-related.

Watch my full interview with Dalton, where he answers more about what Canadians should anticipate if he were to be elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Stay informed about the Conservative Party leadership race and support our independent journalism at LeadershipReports.ca.