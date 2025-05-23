Conservative MP launches petition to bar low-skill foreign workers

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani has started a petition to end the temporary foreign worker program, arguing it significantly contributes to unsustainable immigration, takes jobs from Canadians, and lowers wages.

In a social media video promoting the petition, Jivani connects immigration to doctor shortages, crowded hospitals, the housing crisis, and a difficult job market.

"There's a pretty clear consensus, even across people with different political views, that immigration levels are just unsustainably high," Jivani said, noting that seasonal agricultural workers are not covered by the petition.

The MP started the petition due to growing youth unemployment, which reached 14% in April. He appears to be acting alone in his efforts.

Today I was officially sworn in as the MP for Bowmanville - Oshawa North



My first action: calling for an end to the temporary foreign workers program



No more cheap labour programs that take Canadian jobs and suppress wages



— Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) May 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Employment Minister Patty Hajdu criticized Jivani for not being a Conservative caucus critic, suggesting he is uninformed about recent significant reductions to the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program based on local labour needs.

The government plans to reduce temporary foreign workers, including refusing applications in metro areas with over 6% unemployment, and aims to admit 82,000 annually from 2025-2027.

A recent policy change, effective for some Canadian employers in September, encourages businesses to prioritize hiring Canadian workers over low-wage temporary foreign workers.

Hajdu told the Canadian Press that her government is consulting on future changes and emphasized the program's importance to agriculture and tourism, asserting it does not replace Canadian workers.

Canada's immigration system is in "total chaos," says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, with "fraud" taking over the temporary foreign worker and international student programs.



Conservatives pledge to return to "common sense immigration that puts Canadians first." — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 26, 2025

Young Canadians faced a particularly difficult summer job market, last year, with the employment rate for 15-19-year-olds near a record low — only slightly better than in 2020. Had it matched 2019 and 2021 levels, an additional 200,000 teenagers would be employed, crucial for funding post-secondary education and high rents in university towns.

“The low-wage stream should be abolished as soon as reasonably possible,” Mike Moffat, founding director of the Missing Middle Initiative, wrote in a column for The Hub. “There is simply no justification to bring in low-wage workers when so many young people in Canada are struggling to get ahead.”

“The blame, of course, should not be put on the foreign workers themselves,” clarified the economist, “but on the federal government that allowed businesses to bring them in … the country.”

In 2023, Canada admitted 766,520 migrant workers. Ottawa projects a decline of roughly 445,000 temporary residents in both 2025 and 2026.

He claims Canada's reliance on TFWs hinders technology investment, productivity, and wage growth.

More than 3,970,000 foreigners were permitted entry into Canada from 2014 to 2022. A recent Angus Reid poll found that 55% of Canadians believe the Temporary Foreign Worker program has damaged the local job market.



— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 7, 2024

Alberta's jobs minister suggested to CBC News that federal immigration limits could decrease the province's high youth unemployment.

"Fewer temporary foreign workers would allow an opportunity for young Albertans to enter the workforce and fill these positions," said Matt Jones. "Employing more young people would help address youth unemployment and contribute to our economy."

Bloomberg News analysis of government data reveals a 211 percent increase in approved temporary foreign workers in food and retail between 2019 and 2023. Major restaurant and retail chains are the primary users of this program, though their exact reliance is unclear due to the prevalence of numbered companies in government data.

Food service and restaurant work is a common entry-level job for young people.

According to an audit of the TFW program, more than 3,970,000 foreigners were permitted entry into Canada from 2014 to 2022. They mostly came from India and China, reported Blacklock’s.

Evaluation Of The International Mobility Program revealed that 46% of participants subsequently sought permanent residency in Canada.