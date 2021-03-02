WATCH: Conservative MP Rempel Garner: COVID hotels need to be “ended now”

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner has made a public appeal for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to put an end to Canada's mandatory quarantine hotel policy for travellers entering the country.

Speaking at a press conference, the Calgary MP described the facilities as “unCanadian” and “ineffective.”

“Over the last week, horrifying reports of sexual assault, unsafe and deplorable conditions at federal quarantine hotel facilities have emerged,” Rempel Garner said.

Reports were coming in of Canadians struggling to book hotels, waiting on the phone for hours, Rempel suggested. Dietary restrictions were not being met, nor was food or water readily available for those staying at these hotels.

“Now is not the time for leisure travel,” Rempel Garner suggested, “but there are still people who will travel for essential purposes.”

“It's time for the Liberals to permanently end this program.”