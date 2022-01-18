Conservative Party of Quebec's Éric Duhaime on Legault: Abusive measures, no leadership

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

With the launch of Mr. Eric Duhaime's biography and the announcement of a tax for the unvaccinated, the need to meet with the leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec was paramount.

The interview explores the excessive measures of the current government, the incoherence of the current decisions, the scapegoats of the moment, the Hasidic Jews, mandatory vaccination, the outpouring of hatred toward the non-vaccinated, etc.

The provincial elections are coming up and Mr. Duhaime is on the rise in the polls. His party currently has over 42,000 members, which should give him access to the leaders' debates — if this trend continues!

Vec le lancement de la biographie de monsieur Éric Duhaime et l’annonce d’une taxe pour les non-vaccinés, la nécessité de rencontrer le chef du Parti Conservateur du Québec était primordiale.

L’entrevue explore les mesures excessives du gouvernement en place, l’incohérence des décisions actuelles, les boucs émissaires du moment, les juifs hassidiques, la vaccination obligatoire, le déferlement de la haine envers les non-vaccinés, etc.

Les élections provinciales arrivent à grand pas et monsieur Duhaime est en hausse dans les sondages. À l’heure actuelle son parti compte plus de 42 000 membres, ce qui devrait lui donner accès aux débats des chefs — si cette tendance se maintient