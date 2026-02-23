Conservatives call for health benefits for Canadians first

Tomorrow, the Conservatives are set to table a motion to slash the deluxe perks handed out under the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) to fake refugees and immediately end benefits to non-citizens who are convicted criminals.

It’s simple common sense: Canadians who have paid into the healthcare system their entire lives should come first.

BREAKING: Conservatives will introduce a motion tomorrow to cut back deluxe benefits for fake refugees and deport non-citizens and foreign nationals who do crime.



Time to take care of our health care, our taxpayers, our safety, and our country: https://t.co/l9HFfGqXhs pic.twitter.com/Jp2Nfjqo99 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 23, 2026

The program currently offers vision care, dental, and extras that many hardworking Canadians can't even dream of accessing without massive wait times or out-of-pocket payments.

Recently, it has been exposed that the IFHP tab has exploded from $211 million to $896 million in just four years, putting it on track to hit a staggering $1.5 billion annually by 2030. That's tax dollars diverted from real Canadians struggling to see a family doctor or get timely surgery, funnelled instead to rejected asylum claimants who shouldn't even be here.

BOMBSHELL TESTIMONY



Rejected asylum claimants are now receiving better healthcare than many Canadians who have paid into a system their entire life.



Supplemental health benefits like vision care, physiotherapy, home care and speech therapy are covered after the Liberals… pic.twitter.com/LwBFbyMnHz — Dan Mazier (@DanMazierMP) February 19, 2026

The official press release calls for the restriction of benefits for failed claimants to true emergency life-saving care only, review the whole mess for taxpayer savings, and immediately deport foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes.

‘SCANDALOUS’: Liberals plan to spend $1.5B on refugee healthcare while 23K Canadians die waiting for doctors



Budget officer bombshell exposes Interim Federal Health Program scandal that sees rejected claimants get physio, dental and more while millions of Canadians can’t find… — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 12, 2026

Canadians deserve transparency and responsible stewardship of healthcare dollars.

Why are they expected to bankroll supplementary benefits for people whose claims have already been rejected, while our senior citizens line up for months or years?