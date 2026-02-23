Conservatives call for health benefits for Canadians first

After ballooning more than fourfold to nearly $1 billion, the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) is facing urgent calls for a full review and for the immediate removal of non-citizens convicted of serious crimes.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 23, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

source: The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Tomorrow, the Conservatives are set to table a motion to slash the deluxe perks handed out under the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) to fake refugees and immediately end benefits to non-citizens who are convicted criminals.

It’s simple common sense: Canadians who have paid into the healthcare system their entire lives should come first.

The program currently offers vision care, dental, and extras that many hardworking Canadians can't even dream of accessing without massive wait times or out-of-pocket payments.

Recently, it has been exposed that the IFHP tab has exploded from $211 million to $896 million in just four years, putting it on track to hit a staggering $1.5 billion annually by 2030. That's tax dollars diverted from real Canadians struggling to see a family doctor or get timely surgery, funnelled instead to rejected asylum claimants who shouldn't even be here.

The official press release calls for the restriction of benefits for failed claimants to true emergency life-saving care only, review the whole mess for taxpayer savings, and immediately deport foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes.

Canadians deserve transparency and responsible stewardship of healthcare dollars.

Why are they expected to bankroll supplementary benefits for people whose claims have already been rejected, while our senior citizens line up for months or years?

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-23 19:37:49 -0500 Flag
    Our federal government pampers non citizen criminals but punishes hard-working citizens. Isiah chapter 5 comes to mind. We have everything backwards in Canada.