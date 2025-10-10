Conservatives need to raise issues over potential Antifa cell in Dept. of National Defence

This week, President Donald Trump hosted several independent journalists at the White House for a summit on Antifa. The individuals, like former Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt, have long covered the group's violent actions in the United States, and some — like Daviscourt — have been violently attacked by the far-left extremists.

Following the meeting Trump moved to designate Antifa as a domestic and foreign terrorist organization.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed what this move means for the Antifa groups in Canada, especially in light of recent reporting from Alexa Lavoie that revealed a cell might be operating within the Department of National Defence.

“This is a big problem for the Carney administration, that's for darn sure,” said Sheila. “This is Trump willing to treat Antifa the same way you'd treat ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram. The way they rightfully should be treated.”

Individuals like former NDP MP Charlie Angus, who has promoted and helped organize Antifa events, like the violent counter-protest opposing a rally against mass immigration in Toronto, “should be worried about (their) ability to travel to the United States.”

The far-left radicals “claim to be anti-fascist but then conduct themselves exactly like fascists,” Tamara said. The “dumbest Canadians” in the mainstream media repeatedly fall for this “neat marketing technique,” Sheila chimed in.

An Antifa cell operating within the Department of National Defence would be an “absolutely disturbing hit on our public security and our national security,” Tamara added.

Alexa's reporting should see her called before the public safety committee in the House of Commons, Sheila suggested, adding Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Defence Minister David McGuinty should then follow suit.

“Our public institutions, allegedly, have been infiltrated,” she cautioned. “Everybody has just got their heads in the sand. They're hoping it can go away. I think the onus is on the Conservatives to raise this issue in the House of Commons, to raise this issue at committee, otherwise it's going to go away because the Liberals want it to.”