Conservatives Pass Motion to Recover $64M from ArriveCAN Contractor GCStrategies
The motion passed 172 to 165, with every single Liberal MP voting against it.
Conservatives have passed a motion in Parliament ordering the Liberal government to claw back $64 million from GCStrategies — the firm at the centre of the ArriveCAN boondoggle.
The House has passed a Conservative motion demanding accountability for the $64 million paid to ArriveCAN contractor GCStrategies.
ArriveCAN was the flawed COVID-era travel surveillance app that wrongly sent about 10,000 Canadians into quarantine under threat of $5,000 fines. A CBSA developer later testified that a basic version of the app could have been built in-house for just $80,000. Instead, it ballooned to more than $60 million, with no proof of work in many cases.
At the heart of the scandal is GCStrategies—a two-man IT firm that never wrote a single line of code. According to the Auditor General, GCStrategies received $64.5 million in payments across 106 contracts from 31 federal departments and agencies, with total contract values reaching $92.7 million.
The motion gives the Liberals 100 days to recover the $64M and imposes a lifetime federal contracting ban on GCStrategies, its subsidiaries, and its founders Kristian Firth and Darren Anthony.
