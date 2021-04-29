Conservatives react to "radical" Biden congressional speech

Conservatives react to
President Joe Biden delivered a speech on Wednesday night that was met with a chilly reception from his critics, who lambasted the Democrat for making a myriad of divisive statements and extreme remarks. 

The president spent much of his speech pushing for the U.S. government to spend even more money than it already does, and mocking gun owners. Biden also said that he did not want conflict with America’s opponents. As detailed by the Daily Wire, Biden refused to give the Trump administration any credit on its Operation Warp Speed, which boosted the development and production of the COVID-19 vaccines prior to Biden taking office.

Numerous politicians, pundits and even journalists took Biden to task for his remarks throughout the speech, with many mocking him for his statements. Even some of Biden’s allies were less than enthused by the speech. 

In addition to the criticism of his calls for higher taxes and his anti-gun comments, Biden received tremendous backlash for suggesting that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” 

As noted by Ben Shapiro, “He should know better than this, considering he's old enough to remember all the intervening events since the Civil War.” 

Numerous commentators pointed out that the terrorist attacks in New York City and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, claimed the lives of over 3,000 American citizens on U.S. soil. The Imperial Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in WWII claimed the lives of thousands of servicemen and plunged the United States into the war.

