Convoy back in Canberra ahead of Budget release

Thousands of protesters marched to Parliament House in Canberra this weekend as part of the Convoy which aims to turn out in force in the lead-up to the Federal Budget announcement.

The last freedom protest to occupy the lawns around Parliament was one of the largest ever seen in the Capital.

Protesters are still making their way to the capital as part of the Convoy To Canberra ahead of the federal budget release on Tuesday.

The protesters rallied against vaccine mandates and vaccine passports which continue to keep people locked out of work in many states.

Ahead of this weekend's protests ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan urged locals to be on their best behaviour after several incidents have occurred between frustrated locals and those protesting, including a dramatic incident where a pro-vaxxer deliberately crashed her vehicle into a protester last month.

“These people are annoying, I think we all agree with that and people are getting frustrated. But it’s a fine line between frustration and annoyance and actual criminality,” he said. “I ask Canberrans to, as they have been basically since December, shy away from them, give them a bit of a distance, let them rant and rave and do what they’re doing. And then, hopefully by Tuesday night, they’ll have left.”

Many of those protesting have been in Canberra since December and have been camped at various sites in the ACT.

Earlier in the week, the protesters staged a small demonstration outside the ACT Legislative Assembly.

Some protesters are calling for the ACT Government to scrap its proposed pandemic management Bill which is likely to pass during the next sitting week next month.