BREAKING: Police 'may lay charges' following deliberate crash in Canberra

A Freedom protester in Canberra has filmed an act of road rage as a local driver runs into their car and shouts abuse through her window.

The two vehicles were parked at a set of traffic lights when, after a small incident, the protester got out of their car to ask the woman behind for her licence - as is standard practice after an accident.

“What are you doing?” asks the protester, filming the incident. “What are you doing – you f**king bogan sl*t?” replies the local driver. “Get the f**k out of Canberra. Go and get a job and find something better to do with f**king time. What have you done?” “Can I please have your licence?” “You just reversed into me. I have a f**cking camera-” “Ah … sorry. We’re at a traffic light and you-” “Sweetheart, the media doesn’t care about you.”

The protester walks around to the other side of the car, still attempting to get the Canberra woman’s licence details.

The local leans against her steering wheel and asks, “What are you looking for?”

“Don’t you worry-”

At which point something seems to knock the protester and her camera, although it is not clear if she was pushed by someone.

“Did you see that?” says the local. “Maniac.” “Yeeeeeeah! So get the f**k out of Canberra! There are a lot of us.” The Canberra woman grins, and then starts to drive off without providing her details following an accident.

The Canberra woman speeds off, misjudges, and drives straight into the side of the protester’s car, almost tipping her own vehicle over with the force of the collision. Her car ends up suspended on two wheels, leaning against the car she has just struck.

“YOU F**KING IDIOT!” shouts the freedom protester, horrified by watching her car crashed into.

The Canberra local involved in the crash later took to social media (in now deleted posts) to claim that the police were not going to press charges and forced the woman that she had crashed into to pay the cost of being towed.

One post read:

Hi, yep ME But what they don’t tell you is that the police will not press charges. They forced the ant[i]vaxx scum to pay the damage and tow for my captiva. They were moved along and asked to move, the pathetic attempt at social media, is just the last ditch effort to claim victimisation. Another from the woman claimed to have, ‘parked my car on an antivaxxer.’ Appearing to justify her actions, a Facebook post reads, ‘Realistically though, there would never have been an issue if they weren’t there to create one in the first place.’ There is no comment yet about who paid for the towing of the vehicle or if charges will be laid.

ACT Police told Rebel News in a statement:

"About 10.15 am yesterday (Saturday, 12 February 2022) police were called to a two car collision in Watson. "Police spoke to both drivers and confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the collision. Enquiries relating to the incident are continuing and infringements or charges may be laid. "ACT Policing urges all drivers to remain patient on our roads and to drive safely."