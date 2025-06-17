EXPOSED: Cops FINALLY admit why they let the hate mob RULE Melbourne streets

A peaceful display of solidarity with Israel in Melbourne’s CBD was abruptly 'moved on' by police last weekend, with officers finally saying the quiet part out loud — that they couldn’t stop violence if the anti-Israel mob turned on them.

I spoke with Yaacov Travitz, leader of the Lions of Zion group, who shared shocking details about how police once again forced his small peaceful gathering out of the city.

After Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israeli civilians, Yaacov and his supporters walked to Parliament with Israeli and Australian flags in quiet solidarity. “No music, no noise,” he said. “Just wanted to stand and show we stand by Israel.”

That’s when the police showed up. Officers told them they needed to leave — because the anti-Israel mob was threatening and just being nearby would “incite violence.”

“In pretty distinct terms,” Yaacov said, a senior officer told them to leave the CBD. “He wouldn't say it outright. I believe he knew that he didn't have the power to do so.” But he gave them boundaries — basically the entire city centre — allegedly for “public safety.”

🚨 Jews BANNED from city EVERY Sunday 'for their own protection'



Melbourne's CBD has been a no-go zone for Jews on Sundays, but now a small group is peacefully pushing for change.



Full story: https://t.co/sChVGENrg0



Sign the petition: https://t.co/Z5GvPbQWps pic.twitter.com/nl0d9soQAy — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 9, 2025

Then came the bombshell: another officer admitted the police couldn’t stop the mob if it decided to break through.

Let that sink in. Peaceful Australians had to leave their own city because the police feared they couldn’t control a violent hate crowd. That’s like telling women to stay home at night so they don’t get attacked. Why not stop the attacker instead?

Travitz added, “I feel unsafe when I have a bunch of cops pushing me and arresting me for just standing and holding my ground.”

🚨INSANE FOOTAGE: Police blame VICTIMS but new video tells different story



Melbourne Jewish man knocked to the ground and threatened to be killed by anti-Israel protesters is banned from city 'for his own safety'.



Full story: https://t.co/y0IrhOXOOm pic.twitter.com/tMTZch3HEN — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 22, 2024

Police eventually let the group hold their ground and remain outside Treasury House, in compliance with their orders.

This isn’t about safety — it’s about surrender. Police can send in riot squads over lockdown protests, but here they fold to a weekly hate mob. It’s a disgrace.

Despite this, Yaacov says he and his supporters aren’t going anywhere. “The conflict is here. If you hide from it, it’s only going to grow larger. Evil persists when good men do nothing.”

And that’s why he’s not backing down. Neither am I.