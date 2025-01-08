WATCH: Jews BANNED from city EVERY Sunday 'for their own protection'

A group of Australian Jews recently found themselves forced to leave Melbourne's CBD 'for their safety' after a peaceful attempt to reclaim the city from ongoing anti-Israel protests. The group, led by Yaacov Travitz and known as Lions of Zion, sought to test whether their presence in the city, while displaying Jewish and Israeli symbols, would provoke the same hostile environment seen at the weekly so-called "pro-Palestinian" rallies.

Yaacov, along with two friends, walked into the city on a Sunday afternoon to simply have a coffee and see what would happen. They were not part of any protest, nor were they provoking anyone.

“We wanted to go, just the three of us, have a coffee, just see what our mere presence does,” Yaacov explained. They entered a Starbucks near the State Library, where they sat for over two hours, discussing their lives without disturbing anyone around them.

However, their peaceful gathering was soon interrupted when one of the anti-Israel activists noticed them and alerted the police. The officers arrived and questioned the group, warning them of the "potential danger" they were putting themselves in.

After further discussion, the police issued a move-on order, instructing the group to leave the area "for their own safety." They were told to move 100m from the Starbucks and not return for two hours. “It’s a lawful order,” the police said, with Yaacov expressing disbelief over the situation.

The action by the group was meant to challenge the narrative that Jews should be afraid to visit Melbourne's CBD, where anti-Israel rallies have been taking place every Sunday since October 2023. Yaacov pointed out that many Jews, even those who wear a kippa or display the Star of David, have been too scared to enter the city on these days due to the rallies turning violent.

While the group made a point of displaying their Jewish pride with subtle Israel-related symbols — Yaacov wore a Lions of Zion shirt and another group member displayed an Israel sticker — it was clear they were not intending to antagonise anyone. “We weren’t hiding, but we weren’t pushing it in anybody’s face,” he explained.

Despite the tension in the air, Yaacov believes the issue goes beyond just the Jewish community. “It’s Australians as well,” he says, highlighting incidents where others, not affiliated with the Jewish community, have also been attacked by the anti-Israel protesters.

He pointed to previous instances of violence and vandalism, including an attack on an AFL fan and incidents of cars and synagogues being targeted.

The group is now considering their legal options, debating whether they should label their gatherings as protests in order to protect their rights.

Yaacov's message to Australians who choose to stay away from these areas on Sundays is clear: “If you're happy to lock yourself in your house, be my guest. I'm not hiding.”