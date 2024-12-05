Jews targeted in shocking Melbourne synagogue arson attack

A suspected arson attack at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, forced worshippers to flee for their safety early Thursday morning.

🚨 Synagogue FIREBOMBED in Melbourne overnight



I'll be on the scene all day to cover the story and hold elected officials accountable for doing nothing to combat the shocking rise of anti-Semitism in our city.



SIGN UP: https://t.co/LUukKKteWt pic.twitter.com/SeqU7uxbhV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 5, 2024

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at the Glen Eira Road synagogue at around 4:20 am. Upon arrival, they found the building engulfed in flames. Victoria Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are investigating the attack.

This is what happens when you excuse protests outside synagogues https://t.co/ujhvYAlkFr — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 5, 2024

Binyomin Klein, a board member of the synagogue, recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the blaze. "Around 4:15 am, the two people inside heard banging on the door," Klein said. "They saw people throw liquid inside and light it on fire. The two guys had to run out the back door. One of them got burns on his hands."

An absolute travesty. This is the realisation of the worst fears of many in the Jewish community.



The perpetrators must face the full force of the law. https://t.co/blYOWH6ePd — James Paterson (@SenPaterson) December 5, 2024

The synagogue is a central hub for Melbourne’s Orthodox Jewish community and is often bustling with worshippers and students. Klein explained that by 5:30 am, hundreds of people would have normally been present.

"This synagogue is one of the busiest in Australia," he said. "An attack like this shakes us to the core. The synagogue is the centre of the community. For the jewel in the crown to be burnt like that is horrendous. This synagogue was built by Holocaust survivors, and this just brings back terrible memories."

Michael, a member of the Jewish community, revealed his brother had been studying inside the synagogue at the time and narrowly escaped injury. "The other man who was inside with him saw a man come in and set the fire," he said. "They broke in and they set it alight. It’s horrific."

While authorities have yet to call the attack a terror incident, community member Abe expressed concern over the broader implications of the attack. "It’s absolutely shocking," he said, "but in the current climate, it’s not surprising."

The incident comes after synagogues in Sydney and Melbourne have become the target of anti-Israel activists who have increasingly gathered outside Jewish places of worship.

Just ran into a group of all-White ‘From the river to the sea’ virtue-signalling maniacs holding a protest in Castlereagh Street, Sydney. I bet few of them know or care about Rojava. pic.twitter.com/apQnAObgCS — Ejder Memis (@_sHx_) December 4, 2024

This week protesters targeted Sydney's Great Synagogue during a Technion event, drawing sharp criticism from the public.

🚨 Protesting outside a Synagogue but it’s “not about Jews mate”



You can't make this stuff up



Full video: https://t.co/qLTwTBWdJt pic.twitter.com/fMeLo1jrYY — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 4, 2024

In recent weeks, similar anti-Isrel protests in Victoria, have also targeted Melbourne's Jewish community.

