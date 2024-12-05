Jews targeted in shocking Melbourne synagogue arson attack

Early morning worshippers narrowly escaped the blaze as one of Australia's busiest synagogues becomes the target of hate.

Rebel News
  |   December 05, 2024   |   News

A suspected arson attack at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, forced worshippers to flee for their safety early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at the Glen Eira Road synagogue at around 4:20 am. Upon arrival, they found the building engulfed in flames. Victoria Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are investigating the attack.

Binyomin Klein, a board member of the synagogue, recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the blaze. "Around 4:15 am, the two people inside heard banging on the door," Klein said. "They saw people throw liquid inside and light it on fire. The two guys had to run out the back door. One of them got burns on his hands."

The synagogue is a central hub for Melbourne’s Orthodox Jewish community and is often bustling with worshippers and students. Klein explained that by 5:30 am, hundreds of people would have normally been present.

"This synagogue is one of the busiest in Australia," he said. "An attack like this shakes us to the core. The synagogue is the centre of the community. For the jewel in the crown to be burnt like that is horrendous. This synagogue was built by Holocaust survivors, and this just brings back terrible memories."

Michael, a member of the Jewish community, revealed his brother had been studying inside the synagogue at the time and narrowly escaped injury. "The other man who was inside with him saw a man come in and set the fire," he said. "They broke in and they set it alight. It’s horrific."

While authorities have yet to call the attack a terror incident, community member Abe expressed concern over the broader implications of the attack. "It’s absolutely shocking," he said, "but in the current climate, it’s not surprising."

The incident comes after synagogues in Sydney and Melbourne have become the target of anti-Israel activists who have increasingly gathered outside Jewish places of worship.

This week protesters targeted Sydney's Great Synagogue during a Technion event, drawing sharp criticism from the public.

In recent weeks, similar anti-Isrel protests in Victoria, have also targeted Melbourne's Jewish community.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-05 18:10:51 -0500 Flag
    Like cancer, it starts small and takes it all. I see how these antisemitic attacks have grown in ferocity since October 7, 2023. And as they get away with their Nazi-like hatred, they grow bolder. Our stupid leaders fumble and mumble but they do NOTHING to defend their citizens. It’s time that changes by voting the mob out and electing law-respecting leaders in.