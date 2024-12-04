Anti-Israel activists protest another synagogue while claiming it's not about Jews

An anti-Israel demonstration involving more than 70 activists disrupted an event at Sydney's Great Synagogue on Wednesday evening, leaving attendees inside unable to leave for nearly three hours.

The protest, organised by a group calling themselves "Stop the War on Palestine," opposed a gathering hosted by the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion). Demonstrators rallied outside the synagogue from 6 pm to 8:50 pm, chanting slogans such as "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a phrase widely criticised as calling for the elimination of Jews.

Just ran into a group of all-White ‘From the river to the sea’ virtue-signalling maniacs holding a protest in Castlereagh Street, Sydney. I bet few of them know or care about Rojava. pic.twitter.com/apQnAObgCS — Ejder Memis (@_sHx_) December 4, 2024

Activists also displayed a large banner demanding sanctions against Israel. The demonstration prompted a significant police presence, with officers eventually coordinating a safe exit for those locked inside the synagogue.

It comes following similar anti-Isrel protests in Victoria, also targetting Melbourne's Jewish community outside a synagogue.

NSW Police reported two men carrying a flag near the protest were approached. A 37-year-old man complied with a direction to move on, while a 50-year-old man refused and was issued an infringement notice. Authorities said the group ultimately dispersed without further incidents.

Criticism of the protest quickly emerged online and in public forums.

One observer described the protesters on social media platform X as “all-white ‘from the river to the sea’ virtue-signalling maniacs” and urged calls for coexistence.

Comments on the Australian Jewish Association’s posts included expressions of dismay, with one person saying, “Events such as this make me ashamed to be an Australian.”

The protest group claimed that their actions were directed solely at Technion and not the synagogue itself.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



