WATCH: Avi Yemini TROLLS hate mob who fail to intimidate Jewish community

Melbourne’s Jewish community stood firm outside a Caulfield synagogue after a small group of anti-Israel protesters descended on the predominantly Jewish suburb to stage their demonstration.

Promoting themselves as “Jewish-led,” the protesters failed to show any evidence of Jewish support, leading to bizarre exchanges. The protesters, mostly masked-up, despite no threat of Covid-19, and dressed in keffiyehs, gathered under the guise of advocating for Palestinian rights but disrespectfully directed their protests toward a Jewish place of worship.

I confronted several demonstrators, questioning the choice of location and their motives and the results were predictably pathetic.

“What would go through someone’s head to think it’s a good idea to come to the heart of the Jewish community to protest Israel outside a synagogue?” I asked, pointing out the provocative nature of their actions.

One protester made the bizarre claim that she had experienced antisemitism because people mistook her for being Jewish.

“I’ve been called a Jew and had someone threaten me because they thought I was Jewish,” she said. I responded, “You’re claiming antisemitism not because you’re Jewish, but because someone mistakenly thought you were? Are you listening to yourself?”

Throughout the evening, the lack of knowledge among the protesters became evident. Many were unable to answer basic questions about the conflict or even identify Palestinian leaders. “Free, free Palestine,” they chanted repeatedly, but when pressed on what they knew about Palestinian history, geography, or governance, they were silent.

As tensions rose, Victoria Police intervened to maintain order and direct protesters away from the synagogue. Meanwhile, members of the Jewish community and their allies rallied in unity, many expressing frustration and disbelief at the protest’s location.

“What are they against? Jews? Worshippers? This is our home, and we’re here to defend it,” one Jewish attendee said. Another supporter, a Greek-Australian business owner, stressed his solidarity, saying, “What’s happening here is a disgrace. It’s pathetic that we’re allowing hate to overshadow morality and common sense.”

The community’s resilience was palpable. Despite the threats and disruptions, attendees sang, danced, and waved Israeli flags in defiance of the protest.

In the end, the anti-Israel protesters’ hate-fuelled efforts fizzled, unable to match the strength and unity of the Jewish community and its allies.

