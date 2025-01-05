Vandals target Jewish community in yet another antisemitic attack

A white car parked on Henry Street in Queens Park, a Sydney suburb with a significant Jewish community, was found defaced with the words “F**k the Jews” on Monday morning. The act has been denounced as a disturbing example of rising anti-Semitic incidents in the area.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry chair Alex Ryvchin expressed outrage over the graffiti. “Sydney. Again,” he said. “Another suburb with a large Jewish community and multiple Jewish communal facilities. No one just vandalises a car with a racist slogan. It is the product of endless incitement, demonisation and a belief that such attitudes are freely permitted, even celebrated. It also demonstrates how the racist targeting of Jews impacts wider society.”

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies president David Ossip also condemned the act, warning against complacency. “Australians must not allow ourselves to become desensitised to acts of Jew-hatred and allow illegal conduct like this to become normalised,” Ossip said.

Local police were alerted to the vandalism at approximately 5:40am on Monday and believe the crime occurred between Sunday morning and the time it was reported. Forensic officers examined the scene, dusting the vehicle for evidence.

A Jewish resident, Michael Goldstein, shared his distress after discovering the defaced car. “I was on my way to work when I saw it and was shocked and deeply saddened by the assault on the Jewish community, it’s happening every day now,” Goldstein said. “The escalation of vandalism and inaction from the authorities just emboldens the cowards. There is virtually no recourse or punishment for this conduct. One minute, the anti-Semitic vandals are targeting buildings, next they go for cars and bikes, soon it will be people.”

Recent months have seen a spate of similar incidents in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. In November, cars were sprayed with anti-Israel slogans, and a vehicle was set alight. In December, multiple vehicles and buildings were defaced with graffiti reading “kill Israel” and “death 2 Israel,” with another car burned.