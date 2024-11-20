Vile vandalism spree in Sydney targets Jewish community

New South Wales Police have launched an investigation after a series of anti-Israel graffiti and vandalism incidents in Woollahra, a Sydney suburb with a large Jewish population.

The attack occurred early on Thursday morning, around 12:30 am, when several vehicles and properties were targeted with offensive slurs, including “PKK” and “f**k Israel”. One vehicle was set on fire, though fire crews were able to contain the blaze, leaving the ute destroyed.

Despicable antisemitic attacks on cars and property in Sydney. This has to stop and the authorities need to come down very harshly on those responsible — Rowan Dean (@rowandean) November 20, 2024

Detective Acting Superintendent Adam Solah confirmed the establishment of Strike Force Mylor to look into the crime, which involved nearly a dozen vehicles and three properties, including Chiswick Restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Matt Moran.

ANTISEMITIC POLITICAL VIOLENCE IN SYDNEY EASTERN SUBURBS



*** This is domestic terrorism in Australia



The eastern suburbs of Sydney is where most of the Jews in NSW reside.



Since the 9 October antisemitic Opera House riots there has been a dismal failure of political leadership… pic.twitter.com/CKLHYI2Wc1 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) November 20, 2024

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing two masked individuals fleeing the scene after defacing a ute on Wellington Street. One suspect was wearing a Nike jumper, and both wore dark clothing and hoods.

The letters "PKK", which is associated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (a terrorist organisation recognised in Australia), were found scrawled across several buildings and vehicles, though police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the attacks.

Cars have been vandalised with anti-Israel slogans and set alight in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. The anti-Israel movement has been growing progressively more extreme, more violent and more indifferent to who it harms. It wasn’t stopped at the Opera House steps. It wasn’t stopped at… pic.twitter.com/3l2d7Q2qjy — Alex Ryvchin (@AlexRyvchin) November 20, 2024

The graffiti also left the local Jewish community shaken. Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, expressed his concern, noting the escalation of anti-Israel sentiment and vandalism in the area.

This sounds pretty horrific: "Up to a dozen cars have been vandalised with anti-Israel graffiti, and a vehicle set alight in a prominent Jewish enclave in Sydney’s east." https://t.co/MJilAAw6dx — James Morrow (@pwafork) November 20, 2024

"It’s hardly surprising that this has escalated. We need strong leadership and decisive police action to stop this once and for all," he said.

Antisemitism in the extreme in Sydney Australia. https://t.co/y7z0kOw9fe — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) November 20, 2024

NSW Premier Chris Minns condemned the attack as "absolutely deplorable," with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese adding that there is no place for antisemitism in Australia. "Conflict overseas cannot be a platform for prejudice at home," Albanese said.

