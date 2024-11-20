Vile vandalism spree in Sydney targets Jewish community

Two suspects are being hunted after anti-Israel graffiti and vandalism hit cars and properties in Sydney's Jewish community.

Rebel News
  |   November 20, 2024   |   News

New South Wales Police have launched an investigation after a series of anti-Israel graffiti and vandalism incidents in Woollahra, a Sydney suburb with a large Jewish population.

The attack occurred early on Thursday morning, around 12:30 am, when several vehicles and properties were targeted with offensive slurs, including “PKK” and “f**k Israel”. One vehicle was set on fire, though fire crews were able to contain the blaze, leaving the ute destroyed.

Detective Acting Superintendent Adam Solah confirmed the establishment of Strike Force Mylor to look into the crime, which involved nearly a dozen vehicles and three properties, including Chiswick Restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Matt Moran.

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing two masked individuals fleeing the scene after defacing a ute on Wellington Street. One suspect was wearing a Nike jumper, and both wore dark clothing and hoods.

The letters "PKK", which is associated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (a terrorist organisation recognised in Australia), were found scrawled across several buildings and vehicles, though police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the attacks.

The graffiti also left the local Jewish community shaken. Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, expressed his concern, noting the escalation of anti-Israel sentiment and vandalism in the area.

"It’s hardly surprising that this has escalated. We need strong leadership and decisive police action to stop this once and for all," he said.

NSW Premier Chris Minns condemned the attack as "absolutely deplorable," with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese adding that there is no place for antisemitism in Australia. "Conflict overseas cannot be a platform for prejudice at home," Albanese said.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.