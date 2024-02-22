Councillor slammed over Gaza 'posturing' as anti-Israel protesters turn violent
Tensions rose as Melbourne City Council debated a Gaza ceasefire motion, leaving many asking why it was being tabled by a local Aussie council in the first place.
During a contentious Melbourne City Council session on Tuesday, tensions flared over a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, with Cr Jamal Hakim attributing rising community tensions to 'extreme right-wing' elements and 'neo-Nazis.'
But as Council tabled the motion, violence spilt onto Melbourne streets, with footage capturing anti-Israel protesters assaulting members of the city's Jewish community and even targeting independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, present solely to cover the event.
Despite a divided council, Cr Jamal Hakim's motion calling for a ceasefire failed to pass. Deputy Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece cast the deciding vote against the motion in the absence of Mayor Sally Capp.
If @VictoriaPolice had taken appropriate action against the VIOLENT OFFENDERS initially (including a clear threat to kill at 2:37), then independent journalist @therealrukshan would not have been assaulted hours later by the same group.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 23, 2024
Heads should roll. https://t.co/bJ2fG1bmDI
Hakim defended his motion, claiming the impact of global events on local communities and urging 'inclusivity' within the city's multicultural fabric.
However, criticism mounted over the council's involvement in global affairs, with locals arguing for a focus on local mandates.
Following the council's decision, criticism escalated, pointing fingers at Hakim for exacerbating tensions within Melbourne's ethnic communities. Many questioned the council's role in addressing global conflicts, arguing that their focus should remain on local governance issues such as infrastructure and public services.
Reflecting public sentiment, a news.com.au poll revealed overwhelming opposition to council involvement in Gaza-related motions.
Over 7000 responded to the poll asking: “Should local councils be voting on motions about the war in Gaza?”. 95% voted “No” while just 5% said “Yes”.
Don't miss a thing!
Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story.FOLLOW AVI
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.