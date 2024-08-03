Coutts defendants found NOT GUILTY of conspiracy to murder, guilty of other charges

E-transfer (Canada):

Late Friday evening, Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick were both found not guilty of conspiracy to murder by a jury in Lethbridge, AB. Both men were found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000. Olienick was found guilty of unlawful possession of an explosive device.

The charges against the two men stemmed from their participation in the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade.

Both men were convicted of the firearm charge for bringing guns with them from their homes – Carbert lives in Lethbridge and Olienick lives in Claresholm – to Coutts. The mischief charge related to their involvement in blocking the Canada-U.S. border crossing with vehicles where the border village of Coutts meets its American counterpart, Sweet Grass, in Montana.

Not guilty verdicts for Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick on the most severe charge they both faced: conspiracy to murder, the very charge that formed the basis of the denial of their bail requests that's had them in police custody for about 900 days. https://t.co/mIhJKvGq4E pic.twitter.com/8iM1BCzmcx — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) August 3, 2024

After the jurors read their verdicts, Katherin Beyak, defence counsel for Carbert, told Justice David Labrenz, the judge presiding over the trial, that her client's detention in police custody since February 14, 2022, meets or exceeds whatever sentences he would receive for the two charges over which he was convicted.

Beyak requested a bail hearing be set as soon as possible. Steven Johnston, lead prosecutor for the Crown, said he was not yet prepared to concede bail for Carbert.

Both Carbert and Olienick have been held in police custody – in remand at Lethbridge Correctional Centre – for about 900 days since their arrests on February 14, 2022. Their earlier requests for bail were denied on the basis of the severity of the charge they were both deemed not guilty of by jurors.

The first sentencing hearing for the two men is tentatively scheduled for August 12 at 10 AM MT.

After jurors provided their verdicts, Labrenz thanked them for executing their civic duties. “[I want to thank you] very sincerely on behalf of all Canadian people for your great service.”