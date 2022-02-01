CRA falsely accused truckers of raiding Ottawa office buildings

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The Canada Revenue Agency management falsely accused Freedom Convoy protesters of looting offices and causing property damage in a bulletin to staff.

The bulletin claimed confirmation that the truckers were raiding buildings near the CRA's headquarters in Ottawa.

According to Blacklock's Reporter:

There were no such raids. The Ottawa Police Service confirmed it had not received any reports of looting and had not arrested any trucker for mischief, property damage, assault or other Criminal Code offence. “Police are aware many demonstrators have announced their intention to stay in place,” police said in a statement.

The Blacklock's report states that the Agency would not comment on the fake news.