CRA’s consultant conundrum is another bureaucratic blunder

The Canada Revenue Agency, despite being the largest government bureaucracy relentlessly pursuing taxpayer dollars, wastes millions on vaguely defined consultant contracts that foster inappropriate employer-employee relationships.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   July 31, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is demonstrating its staggering ineptitude with an alarming over-reliance on private consultants that blur the lines between contractor and employee, Blacklock’s reports.

An internal audit revealed that managers have fostered an “employer-employee relationship” with consultants, despite the agency being the largest government bureaucracy with over 55,000 employees.

CRA spent millions on these advisors last year, revealing a troubling pattern of mismanagement and a symptom of a bloated, inefficient agency that prioritizes outsourcing over building internal expertise.

Last year, the CRA shelled out $58 million on consultants for vaguely defined “professional services,” despite its massive workforce. The audit paints a damning picture: no clear requirements to track long-term consultants, no mandates to ensure knowledge transfer from contractors to staff, and insufficient documentation to justify this spending spree.

The result is a bureaucratic behemoth that can’t even articulate what it’s buying, let alone prove it’s necessary. The audit warns that this murky relationship with consultants risks “legal, financial, or tax liabilities” for the CRA or the contractors themselves. Yet, there’s no evidence managers have taken meaningful steps to curb this dependency.

Instead, the agency sends feeble emails to “guide” interactions between employees and consultants—hardly a robust solution for an organization with the resources to do better.

This systemic failure to prioritize taxpayer value only serve to undermine due diligence, increasing the risk of over-reliance on external resources while neglecting the CRA’s capacity to develop in-house expertise.

With 55,234 employees on the payroll, one would expect the agency to have the talent to handle its own affairs. Instead, it’s outsourcing at an obscene cost, with little accountability.

Meanwhile, the 2023 federal budget, A Made In Canada Plan, promised to “reduce spending on consulting” across government departments. With no specific targets set, the Procurement Ombudsman reports that consultant spend averages a jaw-dropping $25 billion annually.

Former Treasury Board President Anita Anand called these spending reviews “extremely important,” but her vague directive to “refocus” expenditures lacks the grit to actually change course. It’s the kind of empty rhetoric Canadians have come to expect from a government allergic to fiscal discipline.

It’s a microcosm of a larger problem: a government bureaucracy so entrenched it can’t function without propping itself up with expensive external crutches.

The CRA will relentlessly pursue taxpayers for every cent owed, yet it irresponsibly squanders millions on consultants, as though taxpayers are an endless cash machine.

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration!

14,494 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Mark Carney stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada!

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.