Crazed man yells death threats at Jewish-owned business in Montreal

While anti-Israel protesters continue to occupy Montreal’s streets with hateful rhetoric targeting Jews, hate crimes persist.

In the past 14 months, we’ve seen Molotov cocktails thrown at synagogues, Jewish schools shot at, protests outside synagogues, widespread vandalism, and now, direct death threats.

A deranged Arab man walks into a Jewish owned business in Montreal & threatens to kill the owners, then all of the Jews "one by one" in the Jewish neighborhood of Cote Saint-Luc, naming roads in the area.



He finally says he'll empty the store, take your bags and "Go To Israel."… pic.twitter.com/Z3f4hOHd7P — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) November 28, 2024

On November 22, as tensions flared in Montreal, death threats were shouted at a Jewish-owned business near the protest site. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed disbelief over how the perpetrator knew it was a Jewish establishment.

He has never spoken publicly about the Middle East conflict, was shocked when the man threatening him mentioned the names of his staff and even his home area.

Meanwhile, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante continues to release empty statements, leaving the Jewish community feeling increasingly unsafe in their own city.