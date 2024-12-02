Crazed man yells death threats at Jewish-owned business in Montreal

Fourteen months of persistent antisemitism, vandalism, and unexplained attacks against Montreal’s Jewish community—and still, police respond with kid gloves instead of decisive action.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   December 02, 2024   |   News Analysis

While anti-Israel protesters continue to occupy Montreal’s streets with hateful rhetoric targeting Jews, hate crimes persist.

In the past 14 months, we’ve seen Molotov cocktails thrown at synagogues, Jewish schools shot at, protests outside synagogues, widespread vandalism, and now, direct death threats.

On November 22, as tensions flared in Montreal, death threats were shouted at a Jewish-owned business near the protest site. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed disbelief over how the perpetrator knew it was a Jewish establishment.

He has never spoken publicly about the Middle East conflict, was shocked when the man threatening him mentioned the names of his staff and even his home area.

Meanwhile, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante continues to release empty statements, leaving the Jewish community feeling increasingly unsafe in their own city.

Pro-Hamas terrorists that are not citizens are rampaging through the streets of every major Western democracy.

