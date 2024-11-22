Hundreds of criminal gangs produce fentanyl in Canada: memo

Criminal enterprises are mass-producing fentanyl in Canada, with a federal memo citing the involvement of some 350 gangs.

“Synthetic drugs are increasingly being produced in Canada using precursor chemicals largely sourced from China,” said the Memorandum For The Prime Minister.

Over the past eight years, 44,592 Canadians have died from fatal opioid overdoses, mostly involving fentanyl, reported True North.

Global Affairs Canada remarked that China views the opioid epidemic as a “North American problem.”

"we have information that Mexican cartels are in Canada and are operating, we don't know if they're behind all of the human smuggling operations."



RCMP answers my questions about the criminal groups that are operating smuggling illegal immigrants across the border into Canada.… pic.twitter.com/7sNINpMRfY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 25, 2023

Since 2015, China has been the “largest source country” for illegal fentanyl and chemical precursors exported to Canada, reads a June 17 memo Fentanyl. It later “shifted from manufacturing and exporting finished products to exporting fentanyl precursors,” wrote analysts.

U.S. Congress confirmed that said precursors went from China to Mexico, whose cartels then “smuggle and distribute” throughout North America, on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Immigration Minister Marc Miller concurred that “sophisticated gangs” exploit flaws in Canada’s vetting process, resulting in criminals entering the country undetected to commit more crimes.

“Seizures of clandestine laboratories in Canada indicate fentanyl is being produced in Canada,” the report furthered. “The Canada Border Services Agency reports increasing import seizures of fentanyl precursor chemicals,” it added.

The RCMP seized a whopping 15,500 grams of fentanyl at the border between 2018 and 2021, though local gangs started producing domestically en-masse in 2019.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledges Canada admits individuals from countries with "unreliable police certificates" and those individuals commit crimes once inside Canada. pic.twitter.com/FkmgGW8bhD — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) July 16, 2024

A B.C. ‘superlab,’ with alleged ties to China and the cartels, resulted in the confiscation of 54 kilograms of fentanyl by the federal police agency earlier this month.

“To put things into context, the over 95 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl that have been seized could have taken the lives of every Canadian at least twice over,” said David Teboul, the Commander of the RCMP Federal Policing program in the Pacific Region.

A large portion of the product was destined for other countries, reported The Bureau, as domestic production exceeded demand. The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier reported that Canadian criminals primarily export fentanyl to the United States and Australia.

A recent RCMP investigation into Chinese drug trafficking in Vancouver produced ties to a CCP-linked entity named in the Foreign Interference Commission (FIC), leading to a significant fentanyl bust.

Justin Trudeau says legalizing, handing out taxpayer funded heroin and cocaine is the way to move forward.



"we're going to continue to invest and to supporting people"pic.twitter.com/fKzQXMk2wp — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 2, 2023

The Memorandum was part of a secretive meeting earlier this year between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier, David Eby. It took place only days before Eby ended the province’s decriminalization pilot under the Controlled Drugs And Substances Act, reported Blacklock’s.

B.C. launched its three-year decriminalization pilot last January 31, but swiftly abandoned the initiative, amid growing chaos, public disorder, and a surge in fatal overdoses.

In 2023, 82% of all opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl, a trend that has progressively worsened since 2016, when Health Canada began tracking the issue after implementing “safer supply” strategies.

Over a 15-month period, overdose deaths in B.C. rose from 2,843 to 3,313, year over year. Over 8,000 Canadians died from opioid overdoses just in the last year, according to Statistics Canada.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says continuing to give out heroin as part of taxpayer-funded 'safer supply' programs is "an important part of the spectrum of medical care" for vulnerable people in British Columbia.https://t.co/rPoJJ4gQUI pic.twitter.com/2OLhjlAXZJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 6, 2024

Trudeau's cabinet pointed fingers at illegal supply, not decriminalization, for the uptick in drug-related deaths.

“Decriminalization is not the cause of the overdose deaths we are seeing,” Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks told reporters in May. “It is the illegal toxic drug supply that is killing people. It is a poisoned supply and it is highly dangerous.”

Opioids accounted for 6,312 hospitalizations and 28,345 emergency department visits, as well as 41,938 calls to paramedics in 2022, all figures that rose last year.

