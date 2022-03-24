Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Croatian MEP calls Trudeau a dictator for his handling of Freedom Convoy

Mislav Kolakušić said 'Canada, once a symbol of the modern world, has become a symbol of civil rights violation under your quasi-liberal boot in recent months.'

Croatian MEP calls Trudeau a dictator for his handling of Freedom Convoy
Mislav Kolakušić, a Member of European Parliament, called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday for the erosion of civil liberties in Canada during the Freedom Convoy protest.

A representative from Croatia, Kolakušić said that the world watched as police, operating with jurisdiction under Trudeau's usage of the Emergencies Act, “trample[d] on women with horses” and “block[ed] bank accounts from single parents.”

Trudeau was made to listen to Kolakušić's words in person, as he was in Brussels delivering a speech before the European Parliament.

This is not the first time the Croatian MEP has called out Canada for restricting civil liberties.

In February, during the Freedom Convoy protest, Kolakušić tweeted “The entire civilized world should condemn this unacceptable violence by the police and authorities in Canada. This is not what democracy looks like, this is completely unacceptable and shocking.”

Kolakušić has been a very outspoken critic of pandemic policies, particularly COVID lockdowns, and has raised issues about government overreach in European Parliament in the past. In January, Kolakušić called out French President Emmanuel Macron during another session in parliament, likening France's vaccine mandate policies to a death sentence for a portion of the population.

