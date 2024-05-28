Cutout of Israeli PM Netanyahu hanged from gates of McGill University campus

X / CIJAQC

A cutout of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hanged for several hours outside of McGill University on Sunday, photos show.

"It's profoundly disturbing, as the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, that we permit simulated lynching of Jews in Holocaust garb to exist on the street, that people are able to threaten the Jewish community," said law student Jamie Fabian.

"We were informed that there was an effigy, a simulated lynching of a Jew wearing concentration camp attire," he said to CTV News. "We were disturbed, so we went to check it out."

Photos show the Netanyahu cutout in a black and white prison outfit, holding a piece of paper and being hanged from the gates of McGill University's downtown campus, next to where anti-Israel protesters have set up an encampment.

Another student says she saw the display while walking through campus.

Quebec Premier François Legault is asked about his call for Montreal police to dismantle the anti-Israel encampment at McGill University.



Despite Premier Legault's request, the school and police have not taken action to clear the protest yet.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/TJ17lgIXC0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 8, 2024

"Upon getting closer, I noticed the shape of a body hanging from the top of the gate," she said to CTV News. "Upon closer examination, I saw that it was Netanyahu."

"What are they trying to accomplish? What is this going to do?" she said. "Hate has no place at McGill."

A member of the McGill encampment, who wished to remain anonymous, informed CTV News that he was aware of the effigy, but clarified that it was from a separate demonstration outside the school.

Officials at McGill confirmed to CTV News that they are investigating the incident and have filed a report with Montreal police.

"McGill is aware of the incident. This violent imagery goes beyond peaceful protest and stands in sharp contrast to the university’s principles and its ongoing efforts to foster respectful dialogue and speech," the school said.

Après la haine, la déshumanisation. Et on sait très bien ce qui s'en vient ensuite...



Quand est-ce qu'on va arreter de jouer à l'autruche car on veut "pas de vagues", alors que la menace sur les juifs québécois et notre société, elle, se matérialise un peu plus encore?



Ça… pic.twitter.com/0y1GFprduB — Le CIJA (@CIJAQC) May 27, 2024

"When are we going to stop burying our heads in the sand because we don't want 'waves' while the threat to Quebec Jews and our society is getting worse?" wrote the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs on X.

Protests at universities continue at two of Montreal's major institutions, McGill University and University de Quebec a Montreal (UQAM). A partial injunction was served against the protest at UQAM, with a judge prohibiting anti-Israel protesters from setting up encampments within two metres of campus buildings.

UQAM filed for an injunction on Thursday after protesters set up an encampment on May 12.

🚨Antifa activists occupying the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM) campus with their encampment sprayed paint at the Rebel News team who were on the ground to report on the situation.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/hljDPaMmLx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 21, 2024

In a statement, UQAM expressed that it is relying on the cooperation of the protesters to comply with the court order.

"Moreover, UQAM will continue the dialogue with the students, some of which are at the encampment, in relation to their concerns about the situation in Palestine and Israel," said university rector Stéphane Pallage in the statement.