DAILY | COVID Passports in NYC, Quack Team of Aussie Docs

  • By Rebel News
  • August 04, 2021
DAILY | COVID Passports in NYC, Quack Team of Aussie Docs
Remove Ads

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com

Send A Rebel Chat

NEW: Odysee now has a tipping function in US Dollars!

You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!

Ezra will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, and Tips from users on Odysee!

Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Rebel News is on SuperU

Show Notes

  • Francis Collins: Parents should wear masks at home
  • Weightlifters decline to comment on Laurel Hubbard
  • NYC vaccine passports for restaurants and gym
  • Viral video on social media alleging a legal victory for Patrick King just isn't accurate
  • Australian officials tell people to stay inside and not order anything online

With all the attempts to censor us by Big Tech and even our own government, the risk of being deplatformed from YouTube, Facebook or Twitter is greater than ever!

SIGN UP: Tell us your name and email address by completing the form below, that way we can contact you when we're shut down by visiting AfterYouTube.com.

Livestream
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.