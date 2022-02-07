DAILY | Police act against Freedom Convoy; Winnipeg attacker's Antifa ties; Alberta update
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Police in Ottawa have started taking action against the Freedom Convoy
- The driver who plowed into Freedom Convoy supporters in Winnipeg is an anarchist
- There was a protest in front of a hospital — held by health-care workers protesting against the Freedom Convoy
- Lawyers from The Democracy Fund are helping truckers and their supporters in Ottawa
- David Anber, an Ottawa-area lawyer who has helped with Fight The Fines, is helping fight those charges
- Police are seizing fuel from truckers in Ottawa
- Tariq Elnaga, who was a Maverick Party candidate in the last election, is helping bring supplies to the truckers protesting at the Alberta-Montana border
- The border is open for now, and Premier Kenney is set to make an announcement about lifting restrictions today
