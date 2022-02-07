Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

DAILY | Police act against Freedom Convoy; Winnipeg attacker's Antifa ties; Alberta update

  • By Rebel News
  • February 07, 2022
DAILY | Police act against Freedom Convoy; Winnipeg attacker's Antifa ties; Alberta update
Remove Ads

Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com

Send A Rebel Chat

NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!

You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!

Adam and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!

Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Rebel News is on SuperU

Show Notes

  • Police in Ottawa have started taking action against the Freedom Convoy
  • The driver who plowed into Freedom Convoy supporters in Winnipeg is an anarchist
  • There was a protest in front of a hospital — held by health-care workers protesting against the Freedom Convoy
  • Lawyers from The Democracy Fund are helping truckers and their supporters in Ottawa
  • David Anber, an Ottawa-area lawyer who has helped with Fight The Fines, is helping fight those charges
  • Police are seizing fuel from truckers in Ottawa
  • Tariq Elnaga, who was a Maverick Party candidate in the last election, is helping bring supplies to the truckers protesting at the Alberta-Montana border
  • The border is open for now, and Premier Kenney is set to make an announcement about lifting restrictions today
Livestream
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.