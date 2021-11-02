DAILY | Trudeau Promises Cap on Oil, Gas Sector Emissions
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Trudeau moves on pledge to cap oil and gas emissions as COP26 talks begin in Scotland
- B.C. cancels some surgeries due to shortages caused by unvaccinated workers: minister
- 2,300 NYC firefighters call out sick as vaccine mandate begins, but mayor says public safety not disrupted
- NYC mayor vows consequences for firefighters if they skipped work to protest vaccine mandate after 2,300 called out sick
- Bakery loses table service due to COVID-19 complaints
- Study on pandemic’s impact on families shows depression, anxiety this year worse than in the first wave
- WestJet suspends nearly 300 employees not fully vaccinated for COVID-19
- Newfoundland cyberattack an ‘alarm bell’ for Canada
- Trudeau announces job-killing plan, takes next night off to party at UN climate change summit
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.