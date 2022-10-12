Danielle Smith is the new premier: What does it mean for Albertans?
With a new premier at the helm, what are Albertans expecting from Danielle Smith?
After the final result for the United Conservative Party's leadership race was announced, Rebel News' Selene Galas was on scene to ask attendees what their thoughts were regarding their new premier, Danielle Smith, as well as what they wanted to see next for Alberta.
Many had preconceived notions about who the winner of the race would be. Leading up to decision day, it was clear that UCP members were mostly torn between Danielle Smith and Travis Toews.
My colleague, Angelica Toy, asked attendees prior to the results being announced which campaign they were in support of, and who their favourite candidate was.
You can relieve that night as it happened on our special election night livestream, where our hosts, Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid were joined by a cast of Rebels and guests like True North's Rachel Emmanuel and the Western Standard's Derek Fildebrandt.
