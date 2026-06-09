Danielle Smith just reopened Quebec's most taboo energy debate

While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a warm welcome during her recent visit to Quebec, her message quickly collided with a longstanding reality: Quebec's political establishment remains deeply reluctant to embrace natural resource development.

According to a 2025 Synopsis Research survey, 59% of Quebecers support natural gas development in the province. That number rises to 77% when resource development is presented as a way to reduce dependence on the United States.

Yet despite sitting on significant natural gas reserves, Quebec continues to import nearly all of the gas it consumes. The vast majority is supplied through Ontario from Alberta and the United States, while many Quebecers remain unaware of where their energy actually comes from.

During her visit, Smith opened her remarks in French, discussed the possibility of an Alberta–Quebec energy corridor with Quebec Economy Minister Christine Fréchette, and defended provincial autonomy against federal interference.

One of the most striking moments came when Smith compared Ottawa's restrictions on Alberta's energy sector to what Quebecers might think if the federal government attempted to limit hydroelectric development in their province.

The comparison highlighted a growing frustration in Alberta over federal intervention in areas traditionally considered provincial jurisdiction.

Smith also signalled her support for any future effort to develop Quebec's natural gas resources, offering Alberta's expertise should Quebec decide to move forward.

But with both the Parti Québécois and Quebec Liberals showing little interest in reopening the debate, the question remains whether Quebec's political class is willing to reconsider its position.

At a time of economic uncertainty, trade tensions with the United States, and growing concerns about energy security, Smith's visit has revived a question many believed was settled: Why does Quebec continue importing energy from elsewhere while refusing to seriously consider developing its own resources?