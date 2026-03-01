David Knight Legg warns of Canada’s economic decline as Alberta continues to grow

Former Alberta policy adviser David Knight Legg says Canada is facing an economic slide while Alberta continues to outperform other provinces.

In an interview with Ezra Levant, Knight Legg said federal debt, stagnant growth and high housing costs are contributing to a widening divide across the country.

Over the last decade, Canada’s debt has grown faster than any previous period in history.

Combined with policies that fail to address housing affordability and economic growth, many Canadians are seeing their standard of living decline.

Knight Legg contrasted Alberta’s performance with the rest of Canada, noting that strong economic growth in the province is offset by what he described as mismanagement in other regions. He highlighted concerns over federal policy decisions, international trade approaches, and cultural divisions that, in his view, are driving discontent in western provinces.

He highlighted that, "Alberta will be the one province that continues to save Canada from itself by growing the economy, by dreaming, by building, by creating. And if Ottawa continues to choose to stand in the way of that, then there will be fundamental change. It's either this fall or it'll come in a different form."

Knight Legg suggested that Canadians may seek significant political and economic change if current trends continue.