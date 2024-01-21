Reporting on Davos from the inside vs. outside with Andrew Lawton

E-transfer (Canada):

On last Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra continued his reporting from Davos, Switzerland, where the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is taking place.

There are hundreds of journalists in attendance at the WEF event, but 99% of them are what Ezra termed "regime journalists." These are the people who are essentially engaging in pay-for-play with Klaus Schwab's globalist organization.

One of the journalists left on the outside, literally and metaphorically, is True North's Andrew Lawton. Andrew and Ezra spoke about their experiences reporting on the Davos summit and why the WEF is careful about accreditation. "I think the WEF actually likes the conspiracy theories," Andrew said. "They don't like the reasoned critiques, they don't like the policy-oriented critiques because those ones, they can't just dismiss as conspiracy theories."

