Democrats accuse Texas governor of defying Supreme Court in protecting the border

Democratic Representatives Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar from Texas are urging President Joe Biden to take command of the Texas National Guard. They argue this action is necessary to stop Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott from deploying the guard along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The pair contend that Abbott's actions, which include placing National Guard troops at the border and constructing barriers using concertina wire to deter illegal immigration, are in violation of Supreme Court rulings.

“Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border,” Castro posted on X on Tuesday. “If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now.”

On Wednesday, Casar added:

Greg Abbott has continued to use political stunts and inflammatory language to advance his own agenda, violating the Constitution and endangering both U.S. citizens and asylum seekers. … I agree with @JoaquinCastrotx: if Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard.

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott released a statement alleging that President Biden has breached his presidential oath and is enabling an unlawful influx of immigrants into Texas.

“The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now,” Abbott wrote. “President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants.

“The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself,” he continued. “That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary.”

Abbott's statement followed a recent 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court, which earlier this week ruled in favor of allowing U.S. Border Patrol agents to remove concertina wire installed along the Texas border, lifting a previous injunction.