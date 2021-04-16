Democrats introduce court-packing bill to add four justices to Supreme Court

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Congressional Democrats introduced new legislation on Thursday to pack the Supreme Court with four new justices, bringing the total from nine to 13.

“The bill would add four seats to the high court, bringing the total to 13, from the current 9,” the Intercept reported. “The bill is led by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, Subcommittee chair Hank Johnson, and freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones. In the Senate, the bill is being championed by Ed Markey of Massachusetts.”

The introduction of the legislation follows an announcement from President Joe Biden last week over the creation of a commission to study court packing, in the wake of pressure from progressive activists to do so. Throughout his presidential campaign in 2020, Biden refused to disclose his stance on packing the courts.

Efforts to pack the courts have not received widespread support on either side of the aisle, with even socialist Senator Bernie Sanders warning that if Democrats were to go ahead and pack the courts, Republicans could also do the same thing once they are in power.

Left-leaning Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer warned that packing the court will cause the public to lose confidence in the courts and even in the rule of law, in a speech at Harvard University.

Even the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg warned that packing the court with progressives would trigger an expansion of the courts every time there is a power change in the nation's top legislative bodies.

Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Article III Project says Biden’s move must be “met with the harshest of denunciations from both sides of the aisle.” He warned that packing the Supreme Court would lead to “irreversible damage,” Daily Wire reports.

“Packing the Supreme Court would destroy centuries of hard work from Democrat- and Republican-appointed justices to insulate the high court from partisan politics,” Davis warned. "It also raises serious red flags as to what unconstitutional actions President Biden is planning that a more favorable Supreme Court might tolerate."