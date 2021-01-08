Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment to remove Trump

AP/PTI

Democrat members of the House of Representatives are planning to introduce the articles of impeachment to remove President Trump from office as soon as Monday, just over a week before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office.

According to CNN, multiple sources familiar with the matter say that the Democrats’ plan could set up a vote in the House early to the middle of next week to impeach the outgoing president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not said when it will go to the floor.

Should it proceed, this will mark the second time the House has used the articles of impeachment against President Trump, following previous efforts to depose him following the release of the Mueller Report.

In December 2019, Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but was ultimately acquitted by the Senate on both charges in February 2020.