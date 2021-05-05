Derek Fildebrandt on freedom, cops and Kenney at illegal Alberta rodeo

Rodeo legend and stock contractor, Ty Northcott, recently hosted a No More Lockdowns protest rodeo at his farm southwest of Bowden, Alberta.

Several thousand people attended the two day event over the course of last weekend. Cowboys and cowgirls came from all across Canada, and even as far away as Australia, to compete in the first Canadian rodeo since November 2019.

Rodeos and outdoor gatherings are currently banned as part of Jason Kenney's UCP government's COVID lockdown restrictions. However, fighting for freedom and rodeo are two things that are deeply entrenched in Alberta culture. Derek Fildebrandt's Western Standard sponsored the rodeo, and his team was out in full force to cover the small-town Western rebellion of Ty and the cowboys.

I caught up with Derek on Sunday to discuss the lockdowns, the resistance to the lockdowns that is fomenting in rural Alberta, and what this all means for Premier Jason Kenney's political fortunes.