DeSantis promises to send illegal immigrants from Florida to Delaware and Martha's Vineyard

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is upping the ante by having raised enough funds to transfer illegal immigrants to Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard, the retreat for America’s wealthiest politicians.

DeSantis’ threat to reroute illegal immigrants to sanctuary states like Delaware comes amid Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s efforts to reroute illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. As Fox News reports, the first bus of migrants showed up in the city on Wednesday.

Welcome to DC, undocumented migrants. pic.twitter.com/Rbalvq8F3W — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 13, 2022

The Florida Department of Transportation received $12 million in the new proposed budget, which will provide the state with enough funding to ship illegal immigrants to Delaware. Last week, DeSantis said that he would do exactly that.

“If Biden is dumping people, which he has dumped people, we now have money where we can reroute them to sanctuary states like Delaware.”

Gov. DeSantis says that he will bus undocumented immigrants to Delaware:



“If Biden is dumping people, which he has dumped people, we now have money where we can reroute them to sanctuary states like Delaware.” pic.twitter.com/OgMckjdbct — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 6, 2022

Speaking to Fox News, a spokesperson for DeSantis’ office clarified that the transport of illegal immigrants out of Florida was included in the governor's recent budget recommendations.

"The legislature delivered on this priority, along with many of the governor’s other priorities to protect Floridians from the harmful impacts of the Biden border crisis," the spokesperson said.

While DeSantis’ proposed Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard as potential destinations, his office explained that they could also be sent to other progressive states “whose governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law.”

“It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda,” said DeSantis’ office, noting that Florida will have access to the funds appropriated for the provision when he signs the new budget before July 1.

In addition to condemning Biden’s dumping of illegal immigrants into Florida, DeSantis slammed the Biden administration's termination of the Title 42 health policy, which was enacted by the Trump administration to ban people from entering the country during a health crisis.

Last November, DeSantis said dozens of flights carrying illegal immigrants landed in Florida at the orders of the Biden administration.