WATCH: Why this guy REFUSES to be intimidated by Dan's army

On Friday, when Daniel Andrews announced Victoria was going back into 'snap lockdown', Tyson Huston updated his business LED roadsign with a special message to the premier.

The owner of Murphy's Nursery in Bunyip North changed his 'directions' sign on Princes Highway to:

Murphy's Nursery is closed, DH Dan at it again.

Tyson told Rebel News that his business lost about fifteen thousand dollars in revenue over the five-day lockdown.

Mr Huston says he expected some backlash for the sign but didn't expect the Dan Andrews army to go after his business so viciously.

Since Friday, Murphy's Nursery's Google and Facebook reviews have been hijacked by the premier's supporters trying to destroy the small family business.

