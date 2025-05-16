Disgruntled Liberal MP dropped from cabinet after he dumped stock portfolio

A disgruntled Liberal MP sold his stock portfolio before being dropped as housing minister, expecting to remain in cabinet, a recent ethics filing reveals.

"All initial reporting and compliance measures have been taken to comply with the Conflict Of Interest Act," Nathaniel Erskine-Smith wrote in a filing with the Ethics Commissioner. Activities included "divestment of publicly traded securities by sale."

Blacklock’s reported that Erskine-Smith divested his stock portfolio within 144 days, exceeding the 120-day requirement for cabinet members under section 27.1 of the Act. Despite this, and a $8,325 monthly bonus, he was never appointed to cabinet.

The four-term MP, who congratulated colleagues on their cabinet appointments, expressed disappointment over his demotion.

"It's impossible not to feel disrespected and the way it played out doesn't sit right," Erskine-Smith wrote Tuesday on social media. "But I'm mostly disappointed that my team and I won't have the chance to build on all we accomplished with only a short runway."

Erskine-Smith, in a separate interview Wednesday with CBC Radio, again expressed resentment over his dismissal from cabinet. "It's impossible not to feel some disrespect that you put so much time in and that you come back for this and then it's not there anymore," he said.

The Liberal MP did not disclose any promises of remaining in cabinet or that he sold his stock portfolio just before his dismissal. Erskine-Smith, appointed housing minister on December 20, stated his desire to make a significant difference.

"Our ambitious housing plan is bigger than one person, of course," he said Tuesday. "I wish the new minister well and hope we'll see fast action to unleash the market."

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson, former Vancouver mayor (2008-2018), was caught on a hot mic suggesting housing prices shouldn't decrease and the focus should be on building more homes.

"No. I think that we need to deliver more supply, make sure the market is stable. It's a huge part of our economy," said Robertson, when asked if he thinks home prices needed to go down.