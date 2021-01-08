Dominion Voting files $1.3 billion defamation suit against Sidney Powell

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for more than $1.3 billion dollars in damages following Powell’s claims that the company was responsible for election fraud.

Dominion says that Powell spread “wild” and “demonstrably false” allegations, including that the company played a central role in a plot to steal the 2020 election from President Trump.

Powell claimed for weeks that Dominion was established with money from the socialist government of Venezuela to enable ballot stuffing and other forms of vote manipulation and that it was used to rig the election for former Vice President Joe Biden. Powell’s claims were rejected by multiple courts and election officials but gained traction with President Trump and his supporters.

The 124-page complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleges that Dominion’s reputation and resale value were heavily affected by a “viral disinformation campaign” that Powell mounted to “financially enrich herself, to raise her public profile, and to ingratiate herself to Donald Trump.”

The lawsuit also includes her law firm and Defending the Republic, an organization she created to solicit donations to support her attempts at contesting the election.

According to the lawsuit, Powell made more than three-dozen public statements about the company and continued to attack it even after local, state, and federal officials rejected her claims. Powell claimed that Dominion’s voting system was created in Venezuela for the purpose of rigging elections for former Venezuelan despot Hugo Chavez.

Powell also accused the company of bribing Georgia Republicans to win a contract with the state and promised to tweet a video of Dominion’s founder saying he could “change a million votes, no problem at all.”

She did not produce the video.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Dominion CEO John Poulos says that the lawsuit aims to clear his company’s reputation through a full airing of the facts about the election.

“We feel that it’s important for the entire electoral process,” said Poulos. “The allegations, I know they were lobbed against us . . . but the impacts go so far beyond us.”

Dominion claims that it has spent more than $565,000 on security for its staff since the election and has sent retraction demands or document preservation letters, which are precursors to lawsuits, to more than 20 individuals and entities, including Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, as well as news organizations like Fox News, News Max, One America News and the Epoch Times.

Dominion did not rule out a lawsuit against President Trump, its attorney Thomas A. Clare stated, “We’re going to follow this wherever the evidence leads us.”