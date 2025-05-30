Don't miss out! Rebel News LIVE! is coming to Red Deer, Alberta!
Join Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and many other special guests for a day of fearless discussion on the future of the West and more.
You’re invited to Rebel News LIVE! in Red Deer, Alberta on Saturday, June 14!
Western Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges. From suffocating federal regulations and attacks on our natural resources, to infringements on free speech, to the steady erosion of local and provincial autonomy, it has never been clearer: the West must stand up and be heard.
This one-of-a-kind, full-day gathering will bring together leading voices, activists, political figures, and concerned citizens to discuss the future of the West and where we go from here.
Whether you’re concerned about energy policy, property rights, cultural freedom, taxation, or Western representation, this event will offer insight, solutions, and — most importantly — an opportunity to connect and build relationships with like-minded Canadians.
What to Expect
- A full day of powerful speaker panels, engaging debates, keynote speeches, live interviews, and interactive Q&A sessions
- Opportunities to meet and network with Rebel News reporters, contributors, political leaders, community organizers, and fellow patriots
- Sponsor and exhibitor booths featuring Western Canadian activist groups, advocacy organizations, and political parties
- Plenty of social time for grassroots relationship building and strategic planning
Speakers
Ezra Levant, Founder and CEO, Rebel News
Sheila Gunn Reid, Editor-in-Chief, Rebel News
Keith Wilson, Constitutional Lawyer and Freedom Advocate
David Legg, Western Political Analyst
Dallas Brodie, Independent MLA, British Columbia
Cory Morgan, Independence Activist
Derek Fildebrandt, President and CEO, The Western Standard
David Parker, Political Activist
Rachel Parker, Independent Journalist
Keean Bexte, Editor-In-Chief, The Counter Signal
Full speaker list to be announced soon!
Schedule
- 8:00 am - Doors open, light breakfast
- 9:00 am - Speaker panels, debates, and speeches throughout the morning
- 12:00 pm - Lunch
- 1:00 pm - More speakers, debates, and speeches throughout the afternoon
- 4:00 pm - Program ends
- 5:00 pm - VIP Dinner with Rebel News leadership and special guests (VIP ticket required)
Who Should Attend?
- Freedom-minded Canadians who believe in standing up for the West
- Political activists, organizers, and volunteers
- Independent journalists and free speech advocates
- Business owners and landowners impacted by federal overreach
- Anyone who wants to be part of the solution and meet others who share the same passion for Western values
Sponsor & Exhibitor Opportunities
We are proud to offer a limited number of exhibitor spaces for activist organizations, advocacy groups, political parties, and other sponsors. Promote your cause, grow your network, and be a part of the movement. For more information or to reserve a booth, please email us at [email protected].
Ticket Options
GET THE EARLY BIRD PRICE NOW UNTIL FRIDAY, JUNE 6!
General Admission Ticket:
- Parking
- Full access to all the daytime sessions
- Breakfast and lunch
VIP Admission Ticket:
- Everything included in General Admission
- Reserved, front-row seating at all sessions
- Exclusive access to the evening VIP Dinner with Rebel News leadership and special guests
Tickets are limited. Don’t wait — this event will sell out!
Details
June 14, 2025 at 8:00am
Red Deer Curling Center
4725 43 St
Red Deer, AB T4N 6Z3
Canada
Google map and directions
Thank you to our sponsors!
