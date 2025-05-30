Don't miss out! Rebel News LIVE! is coming to Red Deer, Alberta!

You’re invited to Rebel News LIVE! in Red Deer, Alberta on Saturday, June 14!

Western Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges. From suffocating federal regulations and attacks on our natural resources, to infringements on free speech, to the steady erosion of local and provincial autonomy, it has never been clearer: the West must stand up and be heard.

This one-of-a-kind, full-day gathering will bring together leading voices, activists, political figures, and concerned citizens to discuss the future of the West and where we go from here.

Whether you’re concerned about energy policy, property rights, cultural freedom, taxation, or Western representation, this event will offer insight, solutions, and — most importantly — an opportunity to connect and build relationships with like-minded Canadians.

What to Expect

A full day of powerful speaker panels , engaging debates , keynote speeches , live interviews , and interactive Q&A sessions

Opportunities to meet and network with Rebel News reporters, contributors, political leaders, community organizers, and fellow patriots

with Rebel News reporters, contributors, political leaders, community organizers, and fellow patriots Sponsor and exhibitor booths featuring Western Canadian activist groups, advocacy organizations, and political parties

featuring Western Canadian activist groups, advocacy organizations, and political parties Plenty of social time for grassroots relationship building and strategic planning

Speakers

Ezra Levant, Founder and CEO, Rebel News

Sheila Gunn Reid, Editor-in-Chief, Rebel News

Keith Wilson, Constitutional Lawyer and Freedom Advocate

David Legg, Western Political Analyst

Dallas Brodie, Independent MLA, British Columbia

Cory Morgan, Independence Activist

Derek Fildebrandt, President and CEO, The Western Standard

David Parker, Political Activist

Rachel Parker, Independent Journalist

Keean Bexte, Editor-In-Chief, The Counter Signal

Full speaker list to be announced soon!

Schedule

8:00 am - Doors open, light breakfast

9:00 am - Speaker panels, debates, and speeches throughout the morning

12:00 pm - Lunch

1:00 pm - More speakers, debates, and speeches throughout the afternoon

4:00 pm - Program ends

5:00 pm - VIP Dinner with Rebel News leadership and special guests (VIP ticket required)

Who Should Attend?

Freedom-minded Canadians who believe in standing up for the West

Political activists, organizers, and volunteers

Independent journalists and free speech advocates

Business owners and landowners impacted by federal overreach

Anyone who wants to be part of the solution and meet others who share the same passion for Western values

Sponsor & Exhibitor Opportunities

We are proud to offer a limited number of exhibitor spaces for activist organizations, advocacy groups, political parties, and other sponsors. Promote your cause, grow your network, and be a part of the movement. For more information or to reserve a booth, please email us at [email protected].

Ticket Options

GET THE EARLY BIRD PRICE NOW UNTIL FRIDAY, JUNE 6!

General Admission Ticket:

Parking

Full access to all the daytime sessions

Breakfast and lunch

VIP Admission Ticket:

Everything included in General Admission

Reserved, front-row seating at all sessions

Exclusive access to the evening VIP Dinner with Rebel News leadership and special guests

Tickets are limited. Don’t wait — this event will sell out!

Details

June 14, 2025 at 8:00am

Red Deer Curling Center

4725 43 St

Red Deer, AB T4N 6Z3

Canada

Google map and directions

Thank you to our sponsors!

Resistance Coffee ResistanceCoffee.com

Born in Saskatchewan from a love of liberty and freshly roasted beans, Resistance Coffee stands for traditional values, personal responsibility, and the fight against government overreach. They’re more than a coffee company, they’re a movement, brewing freedom with every batch. Support small business. Support the resistance. National Firearms Association (NFA) NFA.ca Canada’s leading voice for fair firearm legislation, the NFA champions responsible ownership, self-defence rights, and property freedom. With a proven legal track record and a powerful voice in Ottawa, they stand on the front lines of advocacy, fighting every day for the rights of Canadian firearm owners. America Fund AmericaFund.ca Rooted in Alberta and inspired by President Trump’s America First agenda, the America Fund is giving voice to working-class Canadians who believe in a bold new future — one where Alberta joins the U.S. as the 51st state. No more media spin. Just grassroots truth. Independence Party of Alberta TIPAlberta.org Tired of Ottawa’s control and unfair taxation? The Independence Party of Alberta has a clear, actionable plan to form a sovereign Alberta — complete with a new constitution, justice system, and economy built for prosperity and freedom. It’s time to write our own history.