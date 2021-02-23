“Don’t be a**holes”: Ted Cruz rips text message leakers

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has called out those responsible for leaking his wife’s private texts to the New York Times over his family’s vacation to Cancun. Cruz was lambasted last week when he made an impromptu trip to Mexico with his daughters, amid the worsening weather conditions in Texas which froze water pipes solid and cut off electricity to millions of Texas residents.

On the Tuesday episode of the conservative podcast Ruthless, Cruz spoke about the winter storm in Texas, President Joe Biden’s government nominees, and his aborted Cancun vacation. It’s worth noting that as a Senator, Cruz was not in a position of power to do anything about the state’s handling of the natural disaster.

The condemnation of Cruz got worse when two anonymous sources leaked texts from his wife about their vacation to the New York Times.

“Yeah, I will say Heidi is pretty pissed at that,” said Cruz. “It’s a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty and just, you know, here’s a suggestion: just don’t be a**holes. Treat each other as human beings. Have some degree, some modicum of respect.”

Cruz’s wife Heidi had invited neighbours to join the family in Cancun to stay in a hotel that the family had stayed at “many times,” according to the Times, which reported the texts on Thursday, the day after the Cruz family had left for Cancun. The Times reported:

Text messages sent from Ms. Cruz to friends and Houston neighbors on Wednesday revealed a hastily planned trip. Their house was “FREEZING,” as Ms. Cruz put it — and she proposed a getaway until Sunday. Ms. Cruz invited others to join them at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún, where they had stayed “many times,” noting the room price this week ($309 per night) and its good security. The text messages were provided to The New York Times and confirmed by a second person on the thread, who declined to be identified because of the private nature of the texts.

On the podcast, Cruz admitted that it was a mistake for him to depart Texas amid the worsening weather crisis.