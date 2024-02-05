Doug Ford: No plans for Ontario to follow Alberta on gender policy

The Canadian Press / Chris Young

Ontario has no plans to propose legislation against radical gender ideology following Alberta's announcement last week. Premier Doug Ford echoed comments made by his deputy, Health Minister Sylvia Jones, last week when asked if the province had similar plans.

On Monday, Ford was asked if his Progressive Conservatives would introduce any legislation limiting gender reassignment surgeries or hormone treatments for youths.

"No, we have a law here and we're leaving everything alone," Premier Ford said.

Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a number of changes aimed at addressing radical gender ideology in the Prairie province. Those changes included:

Gender reassignment surgery banned for ages 17 and under

Puberty blockers and hormone therapies for the purpose of gender reassignment or affirmation banned for those ages 15 and under, except for those already undergoing the process

Notices requiring parental consent for school lessons about gender identity, human sexuality and sexual orientation

Parental consent for students ages 15 and under who want to change their name or pronouns

Students do not need consent, but parents must be notified if a 16- or 17-year-old wants to change their name or pronouns

The province would work with sporting organizations to facilitate co-ed or open divisions, limiting competitors to their biological sex

Gender identity can be a hard thing to talk about, especially when you are involved. But this conversation is extremely important and parental involvement is critical. Kids need to know we love and support them.

My message to all Albertans: pic.twitter.com/i0ii57GLa6 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 31, 2024

"We're not making any changes as it relates to gender-affirming surgeries," Health Minister Sylvia Jones said on Thursday. "We are very focused on expanding access to service, expanding access to primary care in the province of Ontario, and that's what we will be focusing on."

Smith's proposed legislation makes Alberta the third province attempting to curb gender ideology, following New Brunswick and Saskatchewan's earlier efforts.

In the Atlantic province, City News reports Premier Blaine Higgs feels the parental consent issue is "an election winner" ahead of the province's 2024 vote. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, followed New Brunswick's lead. There, Premier Scott Moe eventually invoked the notwithstanding clause to pass the provincial parental rights policy.

Premier Danielle Smith announces "top and bottom" gender reassignment surgeries for minors aged 17 and under will be banned in Alberta.



Ages 15 and under will not be permitted to received puberty blockers and hormone therapy.https://t.co/CDi95ZBkYD pic.twitter.com/hgydPVbxnZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2024

A poll conducted by Angus Reid in summer 2023 found strong support for parental consent before students change their identities at school.

In Ontario, 77% of respondents supported some form of this, with 34% agreeing "parents must be informed if their child wants to identify differently" and 43% agreeing "parents must be notified AND give consent for this change."

Rebel News reporter David Menzies has covered a number of stories on this issue in Ontario, including a biological male competing in women's rugby, a 50-year-old male university professor identifying as and competing against teen girls, and five 'transgender women' competing in a women's college volleyball game.

