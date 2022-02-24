Doug Ford shuts down 39 trucking businesses

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how there's still an official Emergency in Ontario, even after Trudeau loosened his grip on the federal Emergencies Act.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

So they’re protesters who — as far as we know — have not been charged with any crime. But they’ve just had their businesses shut down. What does that mean? A business they’ve built up their whole lives, maybe. A truck, a company, a licence, insurance — all the parts of it — just ended. No trial. No judge. No hearing. No appeal. Just happened. And of course it was done by Doug Ford — but at Ottawa’s direction. So there is still an Emergency in effect in Ottawa. Doug Ford is just stupid enough to let it be his.

