Doug Ford wants Castle Law, so the CBC calls out his 'misinformation'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted to the case of a Lindsay man being charged after defending himself from a home intruder on Wednesday, stating the charges against the resident indicate "something is broken."

“This guy has a weapon,” he said, referring to the intruder, known to police with prior convictions. “You’re going to use any force you possibly can to protect your family. I know everyone would.”

On August 18, Kawartha Lakes Police charged 44-year-old father Jeremy McDonald with aggravated assault and other offences after he defended himself from an intruder, leading to his airlift to a hospital for treatment.

Criminal lawyer Tonya Kent criticized Ford in a CBC interview, citing “misinformation” and a lack of case details, stating, "I think part of the public fear is a lot of the time misinformation that is passed around online about the way that the law works in Canada."

In 2012, the Harper government passed Bill C-26, amending Canada's Criminal Code to permit "reasonable" defensive force. Courts assess justification based on factors like threat imminence, severity, weapon use, and response proportionality.

Kent gives the example of someone being pushed. They cannot retaliate with a baseball bat and claim self-defence, she added, clarifying, "That's not reasonable force."

While case details are scarce, a press release from the Kawartha Lakes Police suggested that the charges against the resident may be reasonable.

Some Lindsay residents advocate using "any force necessary" to defend property and family during a home invasion, despite legal limits on the use of force.

Ford then commented on the alleged intruder’s previous charges, repeating previous criticism that Canada’s bail system is not effectively deterring criminals.

The premier lamented the lack of protection for victims, telling reporters back in June that federal bail laws would likely put criminals back on the streets. He earlier proposed legislation to strengthen Ontario's bail system.

"Just imagine all the unfortunate people [who] don't have security," he told reporters June 17, noting current bail laws enable offenders to reoffend.

Ford began advocating for "castle law" after an attempted theft from his property months prior.

The charges against all parties in the Lindsay case have not been tested in court.