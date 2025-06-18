Premier Ford backs self-defence laws against home invaders

Following a Vaughan car theft incident where the victim faced charges for using a firearm, Ontario Premier Doug Ford voiced his support for self-defence in car theft and home invasion cases.

"I gotta find out this guy's name and number, and I gotta hold a fundraiser for lawyer fees for him," Ford said regarding the victim at an unrelated June 17 press conference. "He should get a medal for standing up."

The 35-year-old Vaughan resident faces multiple firearm-related charges, including discharging, possessing for a dangerous purpose, careless storage, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

On June 12, around 4 a.m., police responded to a Vaughan home after a 911 dispatcher reported hearing a gunshot during the call, according to the Epoch Times.

Police arrested four suspects attempting to steal the vehicle and the victim himself, who discharged a firearm. No injuries were reported.

York Regional Police laid multiple charges against all parties. "We want to make clear that discharging a firearm in a residential area is extremely dangerous," reads a news release.

"You risk hurting innocent people, including neighbours, your own family, or responding officers. Taking justice into your own hands is not the answer."

After facing a close encounter himself, Ford called on the federal government to adopt a "castle law" similar to the U.S., granting individuals the right to use necessary force, including deadly force, for self-defence against home invaders.

"Someone breaks into your house and they're coming after your kids and they're coming after your spouse, you're going to fight like you've never fought before," Ford said at the press conference. "You're going to use anything that you have, be it weapons, baseball bats, knives. You're protecting your family. These thugs shouldn't be coming in there."

Four individuals tried to steal his vehicle overnight on Monday, but patrolling police officers quickly squashed the incident with charges laid. Toronto police stated their officers support the Premier's security, but didn't confirm if Ford was the target.

"Just imagine all the unfortunate people [who] don't have security… You [can] guess what's gonna happen," Ford said, noting that despite their arrest, they would likely be released, citing current bail laws.

In a May 5 letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ford proposed legislation to strengthen Ontario's bail system. He called for mandatory minimum sentences for serious crimes, a three-strike rule for repeat offenders requiring pretrial detention, and stricter bail and sentencing laws for violent offences.

Ford reiterated that call yesterday for persons charged with drug and violent crimes. "I'm sick and tired of the weak justice system that we have," he said. "They [Ottawa] have to get a backbone, and we need to start throwing these people in jail. This is turning into a lawless society."

The Liberal Party's platform promised to reinforce Canada's criminal code and tighten bail laws for violent and organized crime, home invasion, car theft, and human trafficking.