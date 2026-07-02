Drag queen’s libel suit against Action4Canada reaches final arguments in B.C. Supreme Court

Proceedings resumed today in the British Columbia Supreme Court in Kelowna in what is expected to be the final day of arguments in drag performer Tyson Cook's libel lawsuit against Action4Canada.

Cook, who performs under the stage name Frieda Whales, alleges the organization defamed him through its publications. Action4Canada denies the allegations and is asking the court to dismiss the claim under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, the province's anti-SLAPP legislation.

Action4Canada is a Canadian non-profit organization that helps defend constitutional freedoms and the Judeo-Christian biblical principles that helped shape Canada.

The proceeding being heard this week relates to Cook's civil claim against Action4Canada and does not involve the other defendants originally named in the lawsuit, filed in 2024.

Among the publications at issue is an Action4Canada petition that states: "Let's take a look at Drag man, Tyson Cook, AKA Miss Freida Whales..." The petition alleges that Cook created videos "depicting murders that included cannibalism and Satanic-like rituals," that his social media contains sexually vulgar and profane language, and that he performs as a drag queen in local libraries for children while working as a certified education assistant with children with special needs in the Kelowna School District.

In an affidavit filed with the B.C. Supreme Court on May 14, 2025, Action4Canada founder and CEO Tanya Gaw states that the organization honestly believes it is inappropriate for someone to work with young children while also maintaining publicly available online content intended for adults.

The affidavit specifically references videos that it says depict murder, dismemberment and cannibalism, and raises concerns that children attending drag story events could easily access that content through Cook's public social media accounts.

The affidavit also states that, apart from those expressed concerns, "Action4Canada has not made any of the accusations against the Plaintiff that he alleges... or at all."

Action4Canada is represented by Kelowna lawyer Lee Turner, while Cook is represented by Vancouver lawyer, Sarah McCalla.

When asked what outcome she hopes comes from the case, Gaw told Rebel News: "That this legal action would be dismissed, and that freedom of speech and expression will be protected. And that protecting the innocence of our children would once again would be made a priority."

Rebel News has been remotely attending today's Supreme Court proceedings and will have a full report after the court's decision.