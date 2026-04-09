Drama as frontrunner skips B.C. Conservative debate hosted by Juno News

The contenders hoping to succeed John Rustad as leader of the B.C. Conservatives took the stage last night in New Westminster, where Juno News was hosting a debate.

Missing from the event, however, were two of the top candidates in the race, Peter Milobar and Caroline Elliott. While many accepted Milobar's scheduling conflict, it was Elliott who attracted the most criticism for failing to participate, despite an initial agreement to do so.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream ahead of the event, hosts Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle were joined by The National Telegraph editor Wyatt Claypool in reacting to the drama surrounding the debate.

“It's not just about a no-show at the debate,” explained Wyatt.

“Yes, she had previously said she was going; Juno News would have been selling tickets on the expectation she was going, then she pulled out randomly; that's already bad,” he said.

“The really weird part is where Caroline Elliott basically transforms into Cruella de Vil in front of our eyes and buys up all the theatre's seats so that no spectators can watch, and then no shows ... that's just contemptible.”

Elliott's excuse didn't make sense given she was hosting a small event in Kelowna, said Drea. “This is the chance to speak to the undecided,” she said, noting those attending an Elliott event would likely already be supporters.

“It is such a cop out, if you will, to make that as the excuse,” she continued, “and then also to say, well I'm not going because Peter Milobar isn't going?”

Elliott pointing to Milobar's non-attendance was “so bizarre,” stated Lise.

“She's supposed to want to be the leader, and you're not going to talk to independent media?” Drea said. “It's such a big failure,” she said, blasting the Elliott campaign for putting effort into a small event for people who could otherwise “be watching the debate.”